Yale New Haven selects partner to improve patient financial experience

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health partnered with patient engagement and finance technology company Cedar to improve patient satisfaction and financial results, the health system announced Jan. 27.

Using Cedar's patient engagement platform, Yale New Haven Health will create an intuitive user experience complete with personalized outreach, messaging and bill resolution. The health system will implement a streamlined, patient-centric billing process that works alongside its existing IT infrastructure.

"This extends to our patients' financial experience with our system," Patrick McCabe, the health system's senior vice president of finance, said in a news release. "Our partnership with Cedar will allow us to optimize the bill pay experience by using advanced data science, so our patients and providers can focus more on care."

