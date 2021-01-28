NCH Healthcare System selects RCM partner

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System partnered with revenue cycle management services provider Ensemble Health Partners, the health system announced Jan. 28.

NCH Healthcare System entered the partnership to drive improved financial results for its two-hospital, 716-bed system. Ensemble Health Partners will help ensure the health system receives full and fair payment from insurers.

"We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry," Paul Hiltz, the health system's president and CEO said in a news release. "Their knowledge of payer behavior and the ability to identify efficiencies to streamline operations made their team the perfect fit to focus on exceptional financial performance, which in turn will allow our providers to focus on improving patient care and the patient experience."

