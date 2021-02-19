344-bed Alabama hospital selects TruBridge as RCM partner

Montgomery, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital partnered with revenue cycle management services provider TruBridge, the companies announced Feb. 18.

The partnership seeks to make Jackson Hospital's billing and collection processes more efficient. It will also enable the hospital to monitor RCM progress daily, as well as discover and increase payer opportunities.

"Specifically, we are eager to leverage components to support a robust denial management and contract management program," David Ralston, Jackson Hospital's vice president of revenue cycle, said in a news release. "This will allow us to validate our payments from payers to ensure we are paid the correct fees for the services that we have provided."

More articles on healthcare finance:

US health spending declined for the first time in 60 years in 2020

Millennials show promise as most active philanthropic givers in 2021: 4 takeaways

CommonSpirit's net income triples to $1.9B in Q2

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.