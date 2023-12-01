15 hospital, health system CFOs exits in the last 6 months

Here are 15 healthcare leaders who have departed from their CFO roles, as reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:

1. Michael Coggin is retiring from CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health in March, and Aaron Lewis, current executive vice president of growth and integrated solutions, was named his successor.

2. Kimberly Young, vice president of finance operations at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, succeeded Bill Griffin, who retired as executive vice president and CFO.

3. Shawn Guertin took a leave of absence as CFO and president of health services at CVS Health.

4. Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital terminated CFO Mike Rogers for allegedly lying about his identity and a past fraud conviction.

5. Brian Koppy departed his role as CFO of Miami-based primary care provider Cano Health.

6. Pat Banks stepped down as CFO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M.

7. Mike Buongiorno is retiring as the CFO of Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health after more than 25 years in the position.

8. Janie Wade announced Sept. 19 that she is departing her role as CFO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

9. Tom Macaronas retired as CFO of Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health.

10. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's CFO, Kim Hodgkinson, left the health system.

11. Advocate Health Executive Vice President and CFO Anthony DeFurio resigned, according to an Aug. 28 voluntary disclosure from the Charlotte, N.C.-based system.

12. Gerald Oetzel left his position as CFO of the newly formed Bellin Gundersen Health Sept. 29.

13. Sam Muse, CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, tendered his resignation from the hospital July 26.

14. Michelle Lee stepped down as CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System on June 30. Ms. Lee had served as CFO since 2018.

15. Kristine Hanscom left her role as CFO and treasurer at South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.