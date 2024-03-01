10 RCM headlines to know in February

From Change Healthcare confirming it was hacked by a ransomware gang to Allina Health announcing it will transition 2,000 IT and revenue cycle employees to Optum, here are 10 RCM headlines Becker's reported in February.

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare completed or announced three deals to sell nine of its hospitals. All three deals include agreements with Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary to provide revenue cycle management services.

2. Optum's Change Healthcare confirmed Feb. 29 that it was hacked by a ransomware gang after the group claimed to have stolen massive amounts of data. Many of Change Healthcare's applications, which span revenue cycle management to prescription processing, have been down since Feb. 21, disrupting operations at hospitals, physician practices and pharmacies across the country.

3. A group of R1 RCM investors is weighing whether to take the revenue cycle management company private. The deal is opposed by a major shareholder.

4. Healthcare management consulting firm is joining Epic's new Rev Cycle Partners program, which is designed to help healthcare organizations optimize their use of Epic to improve revenue cycle outcomes.

5. Ten parties were responsible for initiating 78% of all No Surprises Act disputes in the first six months of 2023. Many are — or are represented by — large practice management companies, medical practices or revenue cycle management companies representing hundreds of individual practices, providers or facilities.

6. St. Louis-based SSM Health and UnitedHealth Group's Optum ended their administrative partnership around inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management after the two organizations were not able to meet "mutually agreed-upon expectations."

7. Tenet combined Conifer and its hospital operations into a single operating segment.

8. KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2024.

9. Revenue cycle management company Conifer Health Solutions and Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health will continue their partnership through a new multiyear deal.

10. Minneapolis-based Allina Health will transition 2,000 IT and revenue cycle employees to Optum as part of a new partnership between the organizations. The transition is expected to begin May 5.