Conifer, Dartmouth Health strike new deal

Revenue cycle management company Conifer Health Solutions and Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health will continue their partnership through a new multiyear deal.

Conifer will continue to provide Dartmouth Health with comprehensive RCM services that include patient access, financial clearance, coding and patient financial services, according to a Feb. 5 Confier news release.

Conifer, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has provided RCM services to Dartmouth Health since 2015, according to the release.

Conifer did not specify the length of the new agreement.