R1 RCM shareholders mull taking company private

A group of R1 RCM investors is weighing whether to take the revenue cycle management company private, Bloomberg reported Feb. 26.

Private equity firm New Mountain Capital and TCP-ASC — an investment vehicle jointly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Ascension Health Alliance — have been in talks about a number of options for R1 RCM according to the report. Those options include a potential cash offer of $13.75 per share for all R1's outstanding stock.

New Mountain owns 32.4% of R1 and TowerBrook owns 29.6%, according to the report. R1 has a market value of about $4.7 billion.

R1 is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings Feb. 27. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Becker's.