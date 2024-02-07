The 28 best RCM tools, per KLAS

KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2024.
For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 5,000 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The awards evaluate more than 1,100 product offerings.
Here are the 28 RCM or finance tools that achieved "Best in KLAS" recognition for 2024:
1. Business decision support: Strata Decision Technology (StrataJazz Decision Support)
2. Claims management and clearinghouse: Experian Health (ClaimSource)
3. Clinical documentation integrity: Nuance (CDI)
4. Complex claims services: Revecore
5. Computer-assisted coding: Dolbey (Fusion CAC)
6. Credentialing: ASM (MD-Staff)
7. Data and analytics platform: Dimensional Insight (Gateway Platform)
8. Data visualization and reporting: Tableau
9. Debt collection services: State Collection Service
10. Enterprise resource planning: Workday
11. Financial planning and analysis: Strata Decision Technology (StrataJazz Financial Planning)
12. Healthcare artificial intelligence — data science solutions: ClosedLoop
13. Healthcare safety, risk and compliance management: Performance Health Partners
14. Insurance discovery: FinThrive
15. Patient Access: Optum (AccuReg)
16. Patient accounting and patient management — large (more than 400 beds): Epic
17. Patient accounting and patient management — midsize (151 to 400 beds): Epic
18. Patient Accounting and Patient Management — small (1 to 150 beds): Meditech
19. Patient financial engagement: Waystar
20. Patient financing services: ClearBalance HealthCare
21. Patient flow: TeleTracking
22. Real-time location systems: Sonitor (RTLS)
23. Revenue cycle — chargemaster management: Health Catalyst (Vitalware VitalCDM)
24. Revenue cycle — contract management: Experian Health
25. Scheduling — nurse and staff: QGenda
26. Scheduling — physician: PerfectServe
27. Speech recognition — front-end EMR: Nuance (Dragon Medical One)
28. Time and attendance: Symplr