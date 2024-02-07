The 28 best RCM tools, per KLAS

KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2024.

For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 5,000 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The awards evaluate more than 1,100 product offerings.

Here are the 28 RCM or finance tools that achieved "Best in KLAS" recognition for 2024:

1. Business decision support: Strata Decision Technology (StrataJazz Decision Support)

2. Claims management and clearinghouse: Experian Health (ClaimSource)

3. Clinical documentation integrity: Nuance (CDI)

4. Complex claims services: Revecore

5. Computer-assisted coding: Dolbey (Fusion CAC)

6. Credentialing: ASM (MD-Staff)

7. Data and analytics platform: Dimensional Insight (Gateway Platform)

8. Data visualization and reporting: Tableau

9. Debt collection services: State Collection Service

10. Enterprise resource planning: Workday

11. Financial planning and analysis: Strata Decision Technology (StrataJazz Financial Planning)

12. Healthcare artificial intelligence — data science solutions: ClosedLoop

13. Healthcare safety, risk and compliance management: Performance Health Partners

14. Insurance discovery: FinThrive

15. Patient Access: Optum (AccuReg)

16. Patient accounting and patient management — large (more than 400 beds): Epic

17. Patient accounting and patient management — midsize (151 to 400 beds): Epic

18. Patient Accounting and Patient Management — small (1 to 150 beds): Meditech

19. Patient financial engagement: Waystar

20. Patient financing services: ClearBalance HealthCare

21. Patient flow: TeleTracking

22. Real-time location systems: Sonitor (RTLS)

23. Revenue cycle — chargemaster management: Health Catalyst (Vitalware VitalCDM)

24. Revenue cycle — contract management: Experian Health

25. Scheduling — nurse and staff: QGenda

26. Scheduling — physician: PerfectServe

27. Speech recognition — front-end EMR: Nuance (Dragon Medical One)

28. Time and attendance: Symplr