Tenet combines hospital, RCM segments

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has combined Conifer Health Solutions, its revenue cycle management subsidiary, and its hospital operations into a single operating segment, according to its financial report released Feb. 8.

"This change was made to reflect recent updates to the organizational and management structure of Conifer and hospital operations," William McDowell, vice president of investor relations at Tenet, said during the company's Feb. 8 financial earnings call. "This change has no impact on Tenet's consolidated revenues, EBITDA, net income, margins or cash flows."

Conifer will continue to support and grow relationships with existing Tenet clients while also generating new business.

Conifer manages $25 billion in net patient revenue annually, along with providing care management support for 5.9 million people, according to Tenet's website.