Impact Advisors joins Epic revenue cycle program

Healthcare management consulting firm is joining Epic's new Rev Cycle Partners program, which is designed to help healthcare organizations optimize their use of Epic to improve revenue cycle outcomes.

As a Rev Cycle Partner, Impact Advisors will have more options to determine optimal system access with customers to Epic's EHR system and suite of analytics and reporting tools, according to a Feb. 20 Impact Advisors news release.

Impact Advisors will also receive Epic-led training. The collaboration will "widen the channel of communication and feedback between the companies, allowing for ongoing refinement of tools and services for Impact Advisors clients," the release said.