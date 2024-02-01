Optum to hire 2,000 Allina employees, inks RCM partnership

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is partnering with Optum to improve care for patients and providers across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Allina plans to leverage Optum's technology, capabilities and resources to expand on its current information services and revenue cycle management operations, according to a Feb. 1 Allina Health news release shared with Becker's.

Around 2,000 Allina information systems and revenue cycle management employees will transition employment to Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, beginning May 5, but will continue to support Allina Health's patients and providers under the partnership.

The Allina partnership comes after Optum and St. Louis-based SSM Health recently ended their administrative partnership around inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management. The deal included the hiring of about 2,100 SSM employees by Optum.

Hospitals and health systems that have previously outsourced administrative functions to Optum include Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care; Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network; Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth; Boulder (Colo.) Community Health; Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health; Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health; Owensboro (Ky.) Health; and Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The partnership with Allina also plans to advance information systems solutions to enhance patient and provider experiences, including streamlining patient and provider billing and adopting innovative technologies at an increased speed.

Allina Health is a nonprofit health system that comprises more than 90 clinics, 14 retail pharmacies, 12 hospital campuses, multiple specialty care centers and specialty medical services, emergency medical transportation services, and home care.