Walmart Health is seeking an Epic revenue cycle analyst.

The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing.

The move comes after Walmart Health reached an agreement with the EHR vendor Epic in 2021 to deploy its system across its health centers.