Walmart selects Epic as EHR vendor for its health centers

Listen
Walmart Health will use Epic's EHR to engage with patients, payers and healthcare providers, the company said Sept. 27.
Four details:
- Epic's EHR will first be rolled out in four Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022, according to a news release.
- "Our vision to provide best in class healthcare, anywhere, anytime includes a seamless experience for our customers, healthcare professional partners and associates. Leveraging best-in-class partners like Epic and their technology platform will assist us in providing a unified health record across care settings, geographies and multiple sources of health data," said Cheryl Pegus, MD, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness.
- Epic will support all of Walmart Health's lines of business, according to the release. Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic, said patients will have a unified experience for medical, dental and virtual care.
- Walmart has recently made significant strides into healthcare. On Sept. 25, Walmart Wellness Day offered free COVID-19 vaccines and other immunizations at 4,700 stores nationwide. On Sept. 21, telehealth providers Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds unveiled a partnership with several large employers including Walmart, Target and Accenture, to create a digital health program that aims to reduce health disparities in Black Americans.