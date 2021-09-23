Walmart Wellness Day offers COVID-19 vaccines, other immunizations at 4,700 stores

Listen
Walmart will be offering free and affordable COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations Sept. 25 at locations nationwide, according to a Sept. 23 report by Penn Live.
Walmart Wellness Day will be held Sept. 25 from 10 am to 2 pm at 4,700 stores. Customers will be able to walk into its pharmacies to be administered vaccines.
Three details:
- The COVID-19 vaccine will be free. Other immunizations for illnesses such as flu, HPV, tetanus, whooping cough, chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella will be available and are covered by most payers, Walmart told the publication.
- "As the country continues to make health and safety a top priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the anticipation of a busy flu season, Walmart is focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for customers," the retail giant said.
- Walmart has been pushing into healthcare through several initiatives, including operating 20 Walmart Health clinics. The retail giant is also strategizing its telehealth push. On May 6, Walmart said it was in a definitive agreement to acquire telehealth company MeMD. It also filed to launch telehealth in 37 states.