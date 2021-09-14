Walmart Health shakes up leadership amid slow clinic rollout

Listen
Walmart Health is reorganizing its top leadership as the retail giant focuses on its healthcare push, according to a Sept. 13 Insider report.
Six things to know:
- Lori Flees, senior vice president and COO of Walmart's health and wellness division, is no longer COO and is moving outside Walmart's healthcare division, Insider reported. She began her role in August 2020.
- Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health, is no longer overseeing the company's clinics, according to the report. Mr. Osborne is moving into a new role in health and wellness strategy and innovation.
- "We are focused on leveraging our strengths, delivering best in class healthcare and positioning leaders to help accelerate our strategy to be an integrated, omnichannel health delivery organization," a Walmart spokesperson told Insider.
- Walmart operates 20 medical clinics in Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois. It has filed to open seven clinics in Florida.
- The rollout of its clinics has slowed, brought on by several leader departures, the complexity of the healthcare industry and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. In April, Insider reported that eight leaders involved in Walmart's health strategy had departed and another was on his way out.
- The retail giant is strategizing its telehealth push. On May 6, it said it was in a definitive agreement to acquire telehealth company MeMD. Walmart has been filing to launch telehealth in 37 states.