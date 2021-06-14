Who leads Walmart's health venture? 7 execs to know

Walmart has been expanding its reach in healthcare and is buffing up its team of executives. It consists of physicians, healthcare industry veterans and longtime employees of Walmart.

The following executives lead Walmart's Health and Wellness sector:

Cheryl Pegus, MD. Executive Vice President. In her role, Dr. Pegus will develop Walmart's healthcare vision and lead the sector in its latest health ventures. Dr. Pegus previously worked as the chief medical officer of Cambia Health Solutions.

Soujanya Pulluru, MD. Senior Director of Clinical Transformation, Innovation and Operations. Dr. Pulluru leads and informs governance and operations of practices, clinics, clinical scope strategy and risk mitigation across Walmart's clinical enterprise.

Marcus Osborne. Senior Vice President. Mr. Osborne has worked with Walmart for more than 14 years and has served in roles at the retail giant such as vice president of payer relations and senior director of business development for healthcare.

Mitchell Cox. Director of Strategy and Business Development. Mr. Cox has served in his role for four years. Prior to this, he worked at Walmart as the senior manager of Walmart Care Clinics.

Del Sloneker. Senior Vice President and COO. Mr. Sloneker previously served in business development positions throughout Walmart's other enterprises, such as groceries. He has served in executive positions in the retail giant's headquarters in China and Puerto Rico.

Thomas Van Gilder, MD. Chief Medical Officer. The former Humana executive offers insight to Walmart as it scales its operations to offer medical services to employees and launch telehealth nationwide. Unlike other executives on the list, Dr. Van Gilder influences healthcare decision-making for Walmart across all departments.

Daryl Risinger. Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. The former CEO of tech company Salus Innovation, Mr. Risinger stepped into the role at Walmart in 2018. Mr. Risinger's LinkedIn page says he specializes in disruptive strategies in the healthcare industry and launching products, services and organizations. He worked in healthcare marketing for nearly 25 years.