Walmart Health files to add 7 locations in Florida

Walmart Health is opening primary care clinics throughout Northeast Florida, according to a Sept. 7 Jax Daily Record report.
Four details:
- Walmart registered names for seven Walmart Health centers to offer primary care, urgent care, dental services, imaging, counseling, optical, lab and hearing services. The company is building some health centers within its stores, while some Supercenters are being expanded to house clinics.
- The retail giant registered its locations using fictitious names Aug. 5, 6 and 10, according to the report. The owner of the fictitious names is shown as MC Medical of GA, based at Walmart's headquarters
- Walmart said Sept. 17, 2020, that it would build seven Walmart Health centers in Jacksonville, Fla., with the first opening in 2021. The timeline appears to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report
- Walmart Health opened its first center in Georgia in September 2019. Walmart Health has not announced opening dates for its Florida locations.