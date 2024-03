Walgreens' VillageMD sold 11 locations in Rhode Island to medical group management firm Arches Medical Partners.

According to VillageMD's website, the locations were officially acquired by Arches on March 2.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, according to a March 20 news release from Arches.

This comes shortly after Village MD said it was planning to exit the Illinois market in April, a move that is a part of Walgreens' plan to cut at least $1 billion in costs.