Walgreens to pull VillageMD clinics from Illinois

Walgreens' Village MD is planning to exit the Illinois market in April, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Feb. 28.

VillageMD — majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance — has six clinics in the state, which are slated to close by April 19. One of the state's newest practices opened in Elk Grove, Ill., in August.

The Illinois closures follow market exits in Indiana and Florida this year. The exits are part of Walgreens' plan to cut at least $1 billion in costs, in part by pulling VillageMD from five markets and closing about 60 clinics in fiscal 2024, the company said in October.

"We are supporting our patients during this transition including giving them resources of where they can receive care, access their medical records and answer their questions," a spokesperson told Becker's earlier this month.

VillageMD operates 680 clinics in 26 markets, many of which are located alongside Walgreens stores, according to its website. In January 2023, the company acquired the physician practice group Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion, creating one of the largest independent provider groups in the country.

"To continue to scale our care delivery services and value-based care model, we assess and evaluate our progress on an ongoing basis and refine our approach as we grow, similar to most growth-oriented companies," the spokesperson said. "Strategically, we are focused on geographic density in markets and locations where we can serve patients to our standards of quality care."