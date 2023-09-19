Amazon mulls tying healthcare to Prime: Insider

Amazon is deciding whether to tie the primary care services of acquired One Medical to its Prime membership program, Insider first reported Sept. 18.

The idea of offering One Medical's primary care services at a discounted price to existing Prime members is one idea on the table for new subscription programs. Insider cited "people familiar with the matter" as its source for this information.

Amazon acquired One Medical in February for $3.9 billion. In July, Amazon offered discounted One Medical memberships for its annual Prime Day sales event, lowering the yearly price tag from $199 to $144 for 24/7 access to virtual care, online appointment scheduling and prescription renewals.

Insider reports the Prime-One Medical fusion is one idea on the table as Amazon looks to expand its subscription offerings, with other options in grocery.

"Internally, the new subscriptions are a hotly debated topic, one of the people said. Adding new healthcare or grocery benefits to the existing Prime program would likely raise the membership fee, making it too expensive for some users," Insider reported. "But launching too many standalone subscription programs could potentially dilute the Prime brand, which has seen growth slow recently."

The price for Amazon Prime is currently $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin told employees Aug. 31 he plans to leave the company later in 2023 after six years in the top post. He will transition the CEO role to Trent Green, who is currently One Medical's COO.

Read Insider's reporting in full here.