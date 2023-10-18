3 possible healthcare acquisitions for Amazon

Amazon is still looking for partners in healthcare, and analysts predict more acquisitions could be in its future.

"There's this perception that we have this grand plan," Amazon chief medical officer Sunita Mishra, MD, told Yahoo Finance in October. "I'll say that we're really stubborn on this vision, but we're really flexible on how we get there. We're not going to be able to do it alone, we know that we're going to have to partner, and we're coming to this with a lot of humility."

Some analysts took this to mean that more acquisitions are on the way for the tech giant. Amazon already bought primary care company One Medical for $3.9 billion in early 2023, five years after it purchased online pharmacy PillPack for a reported $753 million. Amazon also partners with telehealth startups for its Amazon Clinic virtual care service.

Amazon has $64 billion in cash and marketable securities as of late June, so it has room for more deals, the Motley Fool reported Oct. 18. The website highlighted three telehealth companies (with their current valuations) that the Big Tech firm could afford:

1. Doximity ($4.3 billion).

2. Teladoc Health ($3.1 billion).

3. Hims & Hers Health ($1.3 billion).