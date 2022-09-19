PillPack founders leaving Amazon

The co-founders of PillPack plan to leave Amazon, four years after the tech giant acquired the digital pharmacy as part of its initial foray into healthcare, GeekWire reported Sept. 19.

TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, who had most recently been consultants at the company, intend to depart Amazon at the end of the month, according to the news outlet.

"It can be hard to see leaders leave the company. However, in some ways, it's also natural," Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, wrote in an internal memo obtained by GeekWire. "If you ask TJ and Elliot, I think they would say they are entrepreneurs at heart, who love chasing the next big idea, getting it off the ground, and the thrill of seeing their idea come to life. I look forward to seeing what they'll do next."

Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for a reported $753 million in its move to disrupt the pharmacy industry. Two years later, the company launched Amazon Pharmacy.