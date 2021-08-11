Hospital rebrands: 11 recent name changes 

Below are 11 hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since June 24.

1. Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas; Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas; and Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center will each adopt a new logo that incorporates an image of a sand dollar. The organizations said the effort is part of a "larger strategic planning process to expand its reach in South Texas" and connects all three hospitals with their owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

2. NYC Health + Hospitals is renaming its Brooklyn campus undergoing renovations after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The hospital, slated to open in summer 2022, will be named Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital.

3. The Delta Health Highland Hills Hospital in Senatobia, Miss., opened its doors to patients July 29 under its new name. The renamed hospital replaced the shuttered North Oak Regional Medical Center.

4. San Francisco, Calif.-based Dignity Health renamed its Camarillo, Calif.-based hospital, formerly known as St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, to St. John's Hospital Camarillo.

5. All 12 hospitals in Boston-based Mass General Brigham will be rebranded in a three-year name change that may cost up to $60 million, first announced in 2019.

6. Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., officially joined OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill. Under the deal, the hospital was renamed OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center.

7. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System finalized an agreement to jointly operate a rural Kentucky hospital, effective Sept. 1. Under the agreement, the hospital will be renamed Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville when the agreement takes effect.

8. Harrington HealthCare System, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, satellite location and three medical office buildings, joined Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health. With the transaction complete, Harrington HealthCare System will be renamed UMass Memorial Health - Harrington.

9. Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, and Fort Madison (Iowa) Community Hospital combined, taking on the new shared name: Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center.

10. Metro Health-University of Michigian, a 208-bed hospital in Wyoming, rebranded to "more accurately reflect" its role in the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health system. The hospital will now go by University of Michigan Health-West.

11. Through a clinical integration, East Carolina University and Vidant Health — both in Greenville, N.C. — are creating a new health system brand in eastern North Carolina. The system, which will be branded ECU Health or something similar, will serve 1.4 million residents in eastern North Carolina.