Sentara Health rolls out AI assistant at 12 hospitals

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health is expanding artificial intelligence-powered clinical documentation to all 12 of its hospitals.

The health system started piloting the technology from Regard at four hospitals last October. The AI scans EHR data to recommend diagnoses and draft notes for clinicians that they then review, edit and sign.

"Clinician time and happiness plays a vital role in patient outcomes," said Tim Skeen, executive vice president and CIO of Sentara Health, in a Sept. 27 news release. "Regard's AI technology is able to standardize clinical notes to ensure safer handoffs between clinicians, and serve as a tool that CDI (clinical documentation integrity) teams can use to improve their effectiveness."

The expansion, set to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024, will bring the technology to hundreds of Sentara hospitalists.