Sentara, Orlando Health leaders join board of health IT company

Two health system C-suite leaders have been named to the board of directors at EvidenceCare, a tech company that integrates clinical decision support tools into EHRs.

Novlet Mattis, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Orlando (Fla.) Health, and Melinda Hancock, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health, were appointed to the company's board June 5.

"I am honored for this privilege to serve on EvidenceCare's board of directors," Ms. Mattis said in a June 5 company news release. "It's a ripe opportunity to share healthcare delivery best practices and my own experience in guiding EvidenceCare digital offerings that will be synergistic with core offerings to minimize friction for clinicians and improve operational efficiencies through digital products that differentiate healthcare delivery organizations in their marketplace."