Sentara Healthcare makes 4 leadership promotions

Sentara Healthcare, a 12-hospital health system based in Norfolk, Va., promoted four individuals among the executive leadership team, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Four things to know:

1. Sentara Healthcare promoted Melinda Hancock from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president. She remains chief administrative officer.

2. Aubrey Layne was promoted from senior corporate vice president and chief of staff to executive vice president of governance and external affairs.

3. Sentara Healthcare promoted Tim Skeen from senior corporate vice president to executive vice president. He additionally remains CIO.

4. Shannon Murphy — who served with Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Dennis Matheis as chief of staff at Sentara Health Plans and in roles at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital — was promoted to chief of staff to the president and CEO.