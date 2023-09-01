Meet One Medical's new CEO

The incoming CEO of One Medical will bring plenty of hospital experience to his new role at the helm of the healthcare disruptor.

Trent Green will take over as chief executive of the Amazon-owned primary care chain after current CEO Amir Dan Rubin departs later this year, the company said Aug. 31.

Mr. Green spent nearly 14 years with Legacy Health, a six-hospital nonprofit system based in Portland, Ore., with locations in Oregon and Washington. He joined the $2.5 billion organization in 2008 as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, and was its COO when he left for the same position at One Medical in July 2022.

In an Aug. 31 email to staff, Mr. Green said that when he was departing Legacy Health he wanted to work for an organization that provided primary care — from pediatrics to geriatrics — on a national scale — and "One Medical was the one that was doing it right."

One Medical provides subscription-based concierge primary care, with in-person visits and 24/7 telehealth for an annual fee. The company, which Amazon bought in February for $3.9 billion, has more than 200 clinics in 29 markets. It partners with 17 health systems on specialty care referrals.

"I'm excited for us to build upon our strong culture and model, to expand our impact, and to take advantage of all we can do as part of Amazon to further delight our members," Mr. Green wrote.

At Legacy Health, Mr. Green also served as president of Emanuel Medical Center and Unity Center for Behavioral Health, both in Portland, and Legacy's medical group. Mr. Green started his career as an administrative fellow for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic before working in healthcare management consulting.

"As COO, Trent quickly gained the trust and respect of the leadership team," Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of health services at Amazon, said in a Aug. 31 email to employees. "He brings a deep understanding of One Medical's clinical operations and patient care delivery experience and has over 25 years of healthcare operations experience. We are confident Trent's leadership will help more people get high-quality care."

In an internal email, Mr. Rubin, himself a former hospital CEO and COO, called Mr. Green a "highly effective, experienced, and values-driven leader."

Besides Mr. Green, One Medical's C-suite features several other hospital veterans. They include Chief Quality Officer Raj Behal, MD, formerly of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center; Chief Strategy Officer Jenni Vargas, formerly of Stanford Health Care; and Chief Network Officer John Singerling, the former president of Columbia, S.C.-based Palmetto Health, which merged with Greenville (S.C.) Health in 2017 to become Greenville-based Prisma Health.