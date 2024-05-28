HCA, Ascension, Intermountain: 5 Big Tech partnerships

Health systems continue to collaborate with Big Tech on artificial intelligence and digital health. Here are five partnerships Becker's reported on in the past month.

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence said May 22 it teamed up with Microsoft and Seattle-based University of Washington to develop an open-weight, AI-powered pathology model called Prov-GigaPath.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to roll out a generative AI tool from Google and Augmedix across its emergency departments, Augmedix's CEO said May 13.

3. St. Louis-based Ascension said May 8 it is working with Google cybersecurity subsidiary Mandiant on the response to a ransomware attack.

4. At a May 7 Apple event, CEO Tim Cook discussed how Tommy Korn, MD, an ophthalmologist at San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, is using the Apple Vision Pro headset for surgical eye care.

5. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is rolling out an AI copilot from Microsoft's Nuance enterprisewide to increase clinical and operational efficiency, Nuance said May 2.