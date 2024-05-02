Intermountain expands AI copilot enterprisewide

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is rolling out an AI copilot from Microsoft's Nuance enterprisewide in a move to increase clinical and operational efficiency.

Intermountain will deploy Nuance's DAX Copilot, which uses generative AI to automate clinical note-taking during patient visits, to physicians and advanced practice providers across its system, according to a May 2 news release from Nuance.

"By implementing DAX Copilot, we have an opportunity to significantly reduce the time our providers spend on that documentation, a task which often occurs after work hours. Not only will this afford our physicians and APPs more time with their patients, it will also help decrease burnout among clinicians," JP Valin, MD, chief clinical officer of Intermountain Health, said in the release.