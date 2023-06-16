Gig nursing platform CareRev plans layoffs

Gig nursing platform CareRev plans to lay off about 100 employees, numbering roughly a third of its staff, The Information reported June 15.

CareRev confirmed the job cuts to Becker's but declined to specify a number. "Like many other companies in healthcare, we are ensuring our organization is sustainable and scalable so that we endure for the long term," the spokesperson said. "We continue to be bullish about our future, having just launched our new Smart Rates feature, with a few new hospital partnerships to be announced soon."

Earlier this month, the company's co-founder and CEO, Will Patterson, BSN, RN, resigned after The Information started inquiring about allegations that he used drugs and encouraged employees to try LSD and cannabis. CareRev named veteran health tech leader Brandon Atkinson its chief executive.

The company, which has been called "Uber for nurses," raised about $100 million during the pandemic. More than 70 hospitals and health systems use its platform.