CEO of 'Uber for nurses' out after investigation

Will Patterson, BSN, RN, resigned as CEO of nursing gig-work platform CareRev after questions about his conduct from The Information, the news outlet reported June 6, though the company disputes much of what was in the article.

The story detailed "allegations of drug use, lax vetting of nurses and a stumbling business" at CareRev, the so-called "Uber for nurses," which raised $100 million during the pandemic and works with more than 70 hospitals and health systems. Brandon Atkinson, a veteran health tech leader, took over as CEO June 2, while Mr. Patterson stayed on as senior advisor and board member, the company said.

Asked by Becker's about the story, a CareRev spokesperson said "much of what was included is categorically untrue and a lot was taken out of context."

"CareRev takes these allegations very seriously, as even one lapse is one too many," the company wrote in a June 7 blog post. "Patient safety is the top priority for the company, full stop."

The company most strongly denied that it was not thorough in its compliance, writing that it has a team of 40 employees ensuring "we meet or exceed credentialing requirements established by The Joint Commission, CMS, CDC, OSHA and HHS."