Emory Healthcare teams with digital health company on medication costs, adherence

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is partnering with digital health company DrFirst to use artificial intelligence and text messaging to improve patients' medication adherence and costs.

The 11-hospital system is employing three medication management services from DrFirst's Fuzion software platform.

One leverages "clinical-grade" AI to track patients' medication history, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the chance of errors. The second details patients' out-of-pocket prescription costs while they're still in the hospital or physician's office, allowing them to switch to a more affordable medication. The third (coming soon) will automatically message patients when their provider sends an electronic prescription to the pharmacy, allowing them to review the information and locate financial savings.

"The collaboration with DrFirst will put patients first in enhancing medication prescribing and management, from an encounter with the clinician to picking up the prescription at the pharmacy," said Alistair Erskine, MD, chief information and digital officer at Emory Healthcare, in a Nov. 1 news release. "These clinical solutions will assist our providers with their decisions in providing a higher level of care for our patients."