Digital health startup Calibrate cuts 24% of staff

A year after raising $100 million, weight loss-focused digital health startup Calibrate has laid off 24 percent of its employees.

"As a result of the restructuring, the company extends its runway and accelerates its path to profitability," a Calibrate spokesperson emailed Becker's.

The move affected 156 of the company's 652 staff members. The July 8 job cuts came 11 months after the funding round that included Optum Ventures, the innovation arm of UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum.

"Calibrate is supporting all impacted team members with severance, healthcare benefits including mental health services, and career and job placement support," the spokesperson said.