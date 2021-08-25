Optum Ventures joins $100M funding round for telemedicine startup

Calibrate, a telemedicine platform for metabolic health, recently raised $100 million in a Series B funding round, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Optum's innovation arm, Optum Ventures, participated in the fundraising round, along with Redesign Health and Forerunner Ventures, among other investors.

Calibrate's One-Year Metabolic Reset program offers FDA-approved prescription medication and lifestyle interventions through its app-based curriculum and one-on-one video coaching. The app supports daily tracking of food, energy level, weight and bi-weekly goals and helps members interact with their coaches and providers via telemedicine visits.