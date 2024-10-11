Henry Ford partners with Detroit Red Wings: 4 things to know

In being named the official team physicians of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health now oversees care for all four of the city's professional sports teams.

Here are four things to know about the new partnership, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 11.

1. Henry Ford Health will support the athletes' medical needs through wellness programs and injury prevention and management, among other services.

2. Doug Plagens, MD, and Patti Kolowich, MD, have been named co-head team orthopedic surgeons for the team.

3. Robert Albers, DO, will be the team's head primary care sports medicine physician and the head emergency physician will be Tony Colucci, DO, the release said.

4. The system also provides medical services for the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Tigers.