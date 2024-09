Travel nurse pay by state

Average weekly travel nurse pay in the U.S. in August was $2,265.01, down 0.41% from the previous month and down 4.96% from August 2023, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian, a healthcare career marketplace.

Here is the average weekly travel nurse pay for each state for August, alongside the percentage difference between August and July.

Note: States are listed in descending order based on their average weekly travel nurse pay in August.

California

August: $2,833.58

Month-over-month decrease: 2.09%

Alaska

August: $2,814.12

Month-over-month decrease: 0.30%

Delaware

August: $2,585.66

Month-over-month decrease: 1.33%

New Jersey

August: $2,538.58

Month-over-month decrease: 1.23%

Massachusetts

August: $2,522.18

Month-over-month increase: 0.58%

New York

August: $2,497.83

Month-over-month increase: 0.45%

Maine

August: $2,453.97

Month-over-month decrease: 0.30%

Minnesota

August: $2,447.01

Month-over-month decrease: 1.83%

Nevada

August: $2,427.48

Month-over-month decrease: 1.16%

Oregon

August: $2,423.03

Month-over-month increase: 0.33%

Rhode Island

August: $2,399.21

Month-over-month decrease: 1.23%

Wisconsin

August: $2,398.48

Month-over-month increase: 0.83%

Connecticut

August: $2,341.98

Month-over-month decrease: 1.14%

Pennsylvania

August: $2,341.27

Month-over-month decrease: 0.38%

North Dakota

August: $2,334.77

Month-over-month decrease: 0.67%

Vermont

August: $2,328.85

Month-over-month increase: 2.82%

Illinois

August: $2,328.16

Month-over-month increase: 0.70%

Wyoming

August: $2,326.32

Month-over-month decrease: 0.27%

Washington

August: $2,321.02

Month-over-month decrease: 1.36%

South Dakota

August: $2,315.00

Month-over-month increase: 0.45%

New Hampshire

August: $2,304.25

Month-over-month decrease: 0.92%

Hawaii

August: $2,291.37

Month-over-month decrease: 0.44%

Montana

August: $2,267.85

Month-over-month increase: 0.23%

West Virginia

August: $2,266.21

Month-over-month decrease: 0.08%

Nebraska

August: $2,264.09

Month-over-month decrease: 1.59%

Utah

August: $2,251.57

Month-over-month increase: 0.32%

Arizona

August: $2,238.23

Month-over-month decrease: 2.17%

Ohio

August: $2,234.24

Month-over-month decrease: 0.44%

Missouri

August: $2,231.39

Month-over-month increase: 1.95%

Virginia

August: $2,224.41

Month-over-month decrease: 0.72%

Kentucky

August: $2,208.45

Month-over-month decrease: 0.81%

Iowa

August: $2,197.21

Month-over-month decrease: 0.65%

Idaho

August: $2,196.55

Month-over-month decrease: 0.40%

Colorado

August: $2,196.30

Month-over-month decrease: 1.81%

Maryland

August: $2,172.46

Month-over-month decrease: 0.05%

New Mexico

August: $2,170.01

Month-over-month increase: 1.17%

Indiana

August: $2,163.74

Month-over-month decrease: 0.60%

Florida

August: $2,147.12

Month-over-month decrease: 1.81%

Kansas

August: $2,141.69

Month-over-month decrease: 0.47%

Michigan

August: $2,121.69

Month-over-month decrease: 0.15%

Oklahoma

August: $2,089.84

Month-over-month decrease: 1.09%

South Carolina

August: $2,081.60

Month-over-month increase: 1.88%

North Carolina

August: $2,075.48

Month-over-month increase: 0.01%

Louisiana

August: $2,061.30

Month-over-month decrease: 0.30%

Georgia

August: $2,030.44

Month-over-month decrease: 1.37%

Texas

August: $2,001.63

Month-over-month decrease: 1.36%

Arkansas

August: $1,966.71

Month-over-month increase: 3.24%

Alabama

August: $1,936.79

Month-over-month increase: 0.40%

Tennessee

August: $1,929.04

Month-over-month decrease: 1.15%

Mississippi

August: $1,810.45

Month-over-month decrease: 3.08%