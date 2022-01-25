Texas offering hiring bonuses for some healthcare positions

Texas is offering hiring bonuses of up to $5,000 to nurses and other healthcare workers at state-supported living centers and state hospitals, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said Jan. 24.

Registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses at state-supported living centers and state hospitals qualify for the bonuses, as do psychiatric nursing assistants at state hospitals and direct support professionals at state-supported living centers.

Texas is offering new registered nurses $5,000 bonuses, state officials said. Eligible new licensed practical nurse hires can receive $3,500, while psychiatric nursing assistants and direct support professionals may be eligible for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

State hospitals in Texas are among healthcare facilities nationwide offering sign-on bonuses and other incentives to recruit staff.