Nurse anesthetist salary by state — Oregon is No. 1 at $236,540

The mean annual wage for nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $189,190, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest occupational employment and wage statistics survey.

Nurse anesthetists have the highest mean annual wage in Oregon, and the lowest mean annual wage in Utah. The bureau did not provide data for Alaska, Rhode Island and Delaware.

Here is the mean annual wage for nurse anesthetists by state, in descending order.

Oregon: $236,540

Wisconsin: $231,520

Wyoming: $231,250

Nevada: $223,680

Connecticut: $217,360

New York: $217,050

Montana: $216,420

Minnesota: $216,050

New Jersey: $207,500

California: $205,360

Hawaii: $201,930

Michigan: $199,870

Maine: $198,940

Iowa: $198,480

Washington; $197,740

New Hampshire: $197,570

Massachusetts: $195,900

Illinois: $194,950

North Carolina: $192,830

North Dakota: $192,050

South Dakota: $190,660

Ohio: $190,120

Vermont: $189,780

Missouri: $189,610

West Virginia: $187,430

South Carolina: $185,850

Pennsylvania: $185,090

Maryland: $182,780

Texas: $180,380

Georgia: $179,630

Oklahoma: $179,410

Virginia: $179,180

Nebraska: $176,880

Florida: $176,760

Colorado: $175,760

Mississippi: $174,540

Arizona: $173,460

Tennessee: $171,020

Alabama: $170,560

Indiana: $169,620

Kansas: $167,700

Arkansas: $167,030

New Mexico: $164,980

Kentucky: $163,700

Louisiana: $161,310

Idaho: $156,250

Utah: $127,130