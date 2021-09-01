Nurse anesthetist salary by state — Oregon is No. 1 at $236,540

The mean annual wage for nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $189,190, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest occupational employment and wage statistics survey.
Nurse anesthetists have the highest mean annual wage in Oregon, and the lowest mean annual wage in Utah. The bureau did not provide data for Alaska, Rhode Island and Delaware.
Here is the mean annual wage for nurse anesthetists by state, in descending order.
Oregon: $236,540
Wisconsin: $231,520
Wyoming: $231,250
Nevada: $223,680
Connecticut: $217,360
New York: $217,050
Montana: $216,420
Minnesota: $216,050
New Jersey: $207,500
California: $205,360
Hawaii: $201,930
Michigan: $199,870
Maine: $198,940
Iowa: $198,480
Washington; $197,740
New Hampshire: $197,570
Massachusetts: $195,900
Illinois: $194,950
North Carolina: $192,830
North Dakota: $192,050
South Dakota: $190,660
Ohio: $190,120
Vermont: $189,780
Missouri: $189,610
West Virginia: $187,430
South Carolina: $185,850
Pennsylvania: $185,090
Maryland: $182,780
Texas: $180,380
Georgia: $179,630
Oklahoma: $179,410
Virginia: $179,180
Nebraska: $176,880
Florida: $176,760
Colorado: $175,760
Mississippi: $174,540
Arizona: $173,460
Tennessee: $171,020
Alabama: $170,560
Indiana: $169,620
Kansas: $167,700
Arkansas: $167,030
New Mexico: $164,980
Kentucky: $163,700
Louisiana: $161,310
Idaho: $156,250
Utah: $127,130