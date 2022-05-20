Moderna's CFO for 1 day gets $700K severance, pending investigation

Former Moderna CFO Jorge Gomez will be paid a $700,000 severance, despite departing the company within one day of taking the role, according to a federal filing.

Mr. Gomez, who became Moderna's CFO on May 9, left the company May 10 after his former employer, Dentsply Sirona, disclosed it was launching an internal probe into financial reporting. Mr. Gomez had served as CFO of Dentsply Sirona since 2019.

Dentsply Sirona, which manufactures dental products and technology, said it will not file its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission because of the investigation.

Under the separation agreement, Moderna will pay Mr. Gomez the $700,000 severance in biweekly installments, unless he is found to have engaged in any wrongdoing related to the investigation by Dentsply Sirona. If he is required to pay a fine, penalty or disgorgement, the company will claw back the severance pay.

Although Moderna promised severance, Mr. Gomez forfeited his $500,000 signing bonus, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Access the full separation agreement here.