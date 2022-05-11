Moderna CFO out after 1 day in role

Moderna's newly hired CFO departed within a day of taking the role, the pharmaceutical company announced to investors May 11.

Jorge Gomez, who became Moderna’s CFO on May 9, left the company May 10 after his former employer, Dentsply Sirona, disclosed it was launching an internal probe into financial reporting, according to a May 11 news release. Mr. Gomez had served as CFO of Dentsply Sirona since 2019.

Dentsply Sirona, which manufactures dental products and technology, said it will not file its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission because of the investigation, according to MarketWatch.

Moderna's recently retired CFO, David Meline, will continue serving in his role while Moderna conducts a search for a new CFO, according to the release.