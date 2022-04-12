Pfizer, Moderna name CFOs

Pfizer and Moderna appointed new CFOs on April 11, with Pfizer welcoming David Denton and Moderna welcoming Jorge Gomez.

Effective May 2, Mr. Denton will become Pfizer's CFO and executive vice president. He joins Pfizer from Lowe's, where he also served as CFO and executive vice president. Before Lowe's, he served as CFO and executive vice president at CVS Health.

Mr. Denton succeeds Frank D’Amelio, who will remain in place through the transition period.

Effective May 9, Mr. Gomez will become Moderna's CFO and serve on the company's executive committee. He joins Moderna from dental equipment manufacturer Dentsply Sirona, where he served as CFO and executive vice president. Prior to Dentsply Sirona, Mr. Gomez spent 13 years at Cardinal Health, most recently serving as CFO.

Mr. Gomez succeeds David Meline, who is retiring and will remain in place through the transition period.