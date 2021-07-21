MaineHealth to spend $61M each year on pay boosts

MaineHealth will spend $61 million a year to increase employee pay, the Portland-based health system said July 21.

More than 18,000 care team members in nonexecutive and nonphysician roles will see a base wage increase of at least 2 percent. Additionally, nurse assistants, medical assistants, RNs and other jobs MaineHealth is having difficulty filling will see a pay bump.

Through the investment, MaineHealth will raise its minimum wage from $14 to $17 an hour.



The changes are effective Aug. 8.



In addition to the pay increases, MaineHealth is implementing a new policy to formalize remote positions.