Healthcare CEOs saw big paydays in pandemic's second year

The CEOs of some of the biggest hospital and health insurance companies reported total compensation of more $19 million last year.

Centene chair and CEO Michael Neidorff's compensation totaled $20.65 million in 2021. That amount includes his salary, bonus, stock and option awards, non-equity incentive compensation and other compensation. Although Mr. Neidorff, who has been on a medical leave of absence since February, earned more than $20 million last year, his compensation was down from 2020 when he earned $24.96 million. He earned $26.44 million in 2019 before the pandemic began.

Centene ended 2021 with net earnings of $1.3 billion, down from $1.8 billion a year earlier.

The leader of the biggest for-profit hospital chain in the U.S. also reported total compensation of more than $20 million last year.

Samuel Hazen, who became CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in January 2019, received total compensation of $20.64 million in 2021. That's down from a year earlier, when his compensation, including salary, incentive compensation, stock awards and pension benefits, totaled $30.4 million.

HCA reported net income of $7.7 billion on revenues of $58.8 billion in 2021. A year earlier, the 182-hospital system reported net income of $4.4 billion on revenues of $51.5 billion.

Total compensation for the CEOs of Cigna and Anthem exceeded $19 million last year.

Cigna CEO David Cordani made $19.87 million in 2021. That amount includes his salary, bonus, non-equity incentive compensation, change in pension value, other compensation and stock and option awards. Mr. Cordani's total compensation was down slightly from $19.93 million in 2020 and up from the $19.3 million he earned in 2019 before the pandemic began.

Cigna posted revenues of $174.1 billion in 2021, up from $160.4 billion a year earlier. The company's net income for 2021 totaled $5.4 billion, down 36.7 percent from 2020.

Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux's total compensation was $19.35 million in 2021, up from $17.11 million in 2020 and $15.47 million in 2019. That amount includes salary, stock and option awards, non-equity incentive compensation, change in pension value and all other compensation.

Anthem closed out 2021 with revenues of $138.6 billion, up from $121.9 billion a year earlier. Net income grew from $4.57 billion in 2020 to $6.1 billion last year.





