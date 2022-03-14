Executive pay at HCA: 5 things to know

Top executives at HCA Healthcare received higher salaries last year than in 2020, according to the Nashville, Tenn.-based company's shareholder proxy statement

Five things to know: 

1. Samuel Hazen, who became CEO of HCA in January 2019, received a base salary of $1.48 million last year, compared to $1.34 million in 2020. Mr. Hazen and other top HCA executives took a 30 percent salary reduction from April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

2. After factoring in incentive compensation, stock awards and pension benefits, Mr. Hazen's compensation totaled $20.64 million in 2021, compared to $30.4 million a year earlier, according to the proxy statement. 

3. HCA Executive Vice President and CFO William Rutherford's salary increased from $831,251 in 2020 to $916,743 in 2021. He ended last year with total compensation of $7.16 million, up from $6.13 million in 2020. 

4. HCA American Group President Jon Foster and National Group President Charles Hall each received a salary of $899,113 in 2021, up from $815,264 in 2020. Mr. Foster's compensation totaled $6.05 million last year, and Mr. Hall's compensation totaled $5.63 million. 

5. Michael Cuffe, MD, the president of the company's physician services group, received a salary of $694,435 in 2021 and total compensation of $5.16 million. He stepped into the role Jan. 1. Dr. Cuffe, who joined HCA in 2011, previously served as president and CEO of physician services.

