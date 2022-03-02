How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in 2021

Three of the four major for-profit hospital operators reported higher net income in 2021 than a year earlier.

1. Community Health Systems, an 83-hospital system based in Franklin, Tenn., ended 2021 with net income of $368 million on revenues of $12.4 billion. In 2020, the company reported net income of $607 million on revenues of $11.8 billion. On a same-hospital basis, admissions were up 2.2 percent year over year.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported net income of $7.7 billion on revenues of $58.8 billion in 2021. A year earlier, the 182-hospital system reported net income of $4.4 billion on revenues of $51.5 billion. HCA said it expects capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, to total $4.2 billion this year, up 17 percent from 2021. The company's capital plan includes expanding its footprint in Florida and Texas.

3. Tenet Healthcare, a 60-hospital system based in Dallas, reported net income of $1.5 billion on revenues of $19.5 billion in 2021. In 2020, the company reported net income of $768 million on revenues of $17.6 billion. Tenet said its results for the year ending Dec. 31 included a pre-tax gain of $406 million associated with the divestiture of five Miami-area hospitals, as well as stimulus funds totaling $205 million.

4. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, which operates 26 acute care hospitals and more than 330 behavioral health facilities, reported net income of $991.59 million on revenues of $12.6 billion in 2021. A year earlier, the company posted net income of $943.95 million on revenues of $11.56 billion. On a same-facility basis, admissions adjusted for outpatient activity were up 7.7 percent year over year at UHS' acute care hospitals.