After recent layoffs, Penn Medicine LG Health to give workers 4% raises

Eligible Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health employees will receive 4 percent pay increases, lancasteronline.com reported April 12.

The announcement comes about two weeks after LG Health eliminated fewer than 65 jobs, or less than 1 percent of its workforce.

"Eligible" employees will receive the 4 percent increase effective May 28, according to an April 11 email employees shared with lancasteronline.com. The email stated that the increase would be applied to base salaries.

LG Health and its parent organization, Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, did not respond to questions from lancasteronline.com about the announcement, including how many employees qualify for the increase or what would define their eligibility.

LG Health announced the layoffs March 29. According to lancasteronline.com, the layoffs included 18 behavioral intervention managers and coordinators, and the health system eliminated its overnight behavioral intervention shift.

Spokesperson John Lines told Becker's in March that laid-off workers would receive help finding other jobs within LG Health and outside the organization. He also said those leaving LG Health would be provided with severance and continuation of benefits based on length of service.

Meanwhile, Penn Medicine separately announced it would eliminate administrative positions as part of a reorganization plan to save the health system $40 million annually.

According to lancasteronline.com, Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, told LG Health employees: "Amid the unprecedented economic challenges in our field, we continue investing in our team. The ability to provide this [4 percent] increase is a testament to the incredible contributions of the UPHS workforce."

LG Health has about 9,700 employees.