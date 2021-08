The mean annual wage for nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $189,190, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest occupational employment and wage statistics survey.

Here are the top-paying states for nurse anesthetists based on the survey:

1. Oregon: $236,540

2. Wisconsin: $231,520

3. Wyoming: $231,250

4. Nevada: $223,680

5. Connecticut: $217,360