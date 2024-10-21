4 statistics on hospital management-level pay

Hospital and health system leadership pay increased over the last year, with system- and hospital-level base salaries up in 2024, according to a recent SullivanCotter report.

The 2024 Health Care Management and Executive Compensation Survey included data from 3,300 organizations and 45,000 incumbents. Management-level leaders saw a lower median average increase than executives across most categories, except subsidiary hospital-based salaries.

Four statistics on total compensation increases for hospital management:

1. System-level base salary: 4.2% (vs. 5.2% for executives)

2. System-level total cash compensation: 3.9% (vs. 8.3% for executives)

3. Subsidiary hospital base salary: 3.6% (vs. 3.5% for executives)

4. Subsidiary hospital total cash compensation: 5.3% (vs. 7.4% for executives)