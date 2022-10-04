10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in September in the U.S. was $3,066, down 17.34 percent from $3,709 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen this year.
"It can in part be attributed to the decrease in travel nurse pay because of the industry shift towards permanent roles and diminishing federal funding," the healthcare jobs marketplace told Becker's. "The year-over-year change is also so significant because travel pay rates spiked this time last year to fill the need brought on by COVID outbreaks."
Vivian Health's report is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in September.
As of Oct. 1, there were 740,659 active travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.
Here are states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay in September, according to the report.
Idaho
Weekly pay 2022: $2,842
Weekly pay 2021: $4,378
YOY decrease: 35.08 percent
Florida
Weekly pay 2022: $2,428
Weekly pay 2021: $3,590
YOY decrease: 32.37 percent
Georgia
Weekly pay 2022: $2,775
Weekly pay 2021: $3,963
YOY decrease: 29.98 percent
Arizona
Weekly pay 2022: $3,035
Weekly pay 2021: $4,315
YOY decrease: 29.66 percent
New Mexico
Weekly pay 2022: $2,996
Weekly pay 2021: $4,250
YOY decrease: 29.51 percent
North Dakota
Weekly pay 2022: $3,202
Weekly pay 2021: $4,437
YOY decrease: 27.83 percent
South Carolina
Weekly pay 2022: $2,616
Weekly pay 2021: $3,564
YOY decrease: 26.60 percent
Arkansas
Weekly pay 2022: $2,616
Weekly pay 2021: $3,526
YOY decrease: 25.81 percent
Oklahoma
Weekly pay 2022: $2,694
Weekly pay 2021: $3,603
YOY decrease: 25.23 percent
Oregon
Weekly pay 2022: $3,252
Weekly pay 2021: $4,299
YOY decrease: 24.35 percent