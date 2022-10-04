10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in September in the U.S. was $3,066, down 17.34 percent from $3,709 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen this year.

"It can in part be attributed to the decrease in travel nurse pay because of the industry shift towards permanent roles and diminishing federal funding," the healthcare jobs marketplace told Becker's. "The year-over-year change is also so significant because travel pay rates spiked this time last year to fill the need brought on by COVID outbreaks."

Vivian Health's report is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in September.

As of Oct. 1, there were 740,659 active travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.

Here are states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay in September, according to the report.

Idaho

Weekly pay 2022: $2,842

Weekly pay 2021: $4,378

YOY decrease: 35.08 percent

Florida

Weekly pay 2022: $2,428

Weekly pay 2021: $3,590

YOY decrease: 32.37 percent

Georgia

Weekly pay 2022: $2,775

Weekly pay 2021: $3,963

YOY decrease: 29.98 percent

Arizona

Weekly pay 2022: $3,035

Weekly pay 2021: $4,315

YOY decrease: 29.66 percent

New Mexico

Weekly pay 2022: $2,996

Weekly pay 2021: $4,250

YOY decrease: 29.51 percent

North Dakota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,202

Weekly pay 2021: $4,437

YOY decrease: 27.83 percent

South Carolina

Weekly pay 2022: $2,616

Weekly pay 2021: $3,564

YOY decrease: 26.60 percent

Arkansas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,616

Weekly pay 2021: $3,526

YOY decrease: 25.81 percent

Oklahoma

Weekly pay 2022: $2,694

Weekly pay 2021: $3,603

YOY decrease: 25.23 percent

Oregon

Weekly pay 2022: $3,252

Weekly pay 2021: $4,299

YOY decrease: 24.35 percent