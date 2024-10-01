WVU Medicine to restore maternity unit after 6-year absence

Labor and delivery services will return to WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital in early 2025, following their termination in 2019.

Philanthropic gifts from the Uniontown and Fayette County communities are funding the new WVU Medicine Children's Birthing Center, which will be operated by Uniontown Hospital, according to a Sept. 30 news release. The facility closed its labor and delivery unit in June 2019 following UPMC's decision to end its clinical affiliation with the hospital. Since then, Uniontown Hospital has become part of the Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine health system.

"We know how important these services are to the Fayette County community and have been working hard to bring them back," Carrie Willetts, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, said in the release. "Thanks to the generous donations from community members, we have been focused on making the necessary renovations to the facility as well as bolstering our recruitment efforts to make sure we are ready to welcome families in the new year."

Features of the new center include five newly renovated labor, delivery and recovery rooms; 11 postpartum rooms; and a new C-section suite.

Uniontown Hospital is a 145-bed facility with more than 200 medical staff.